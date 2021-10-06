Donald E. Foster, age 83, of Manhattan, Kansas, died Sunday, September 19, at The Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan after a long battle with heart disease and leukemia.
Don was born October 20, 1937, at home near Penalosa, Kansas, the son of Eldon and Dorothy (Miller) Foster. Don married Barbara James of Valley Center, Kansas, in 1959.
Anna Mae (Ann) Merrill Zidek and Don were married in 1982. She survives, of the home.
He is also survived by seven children: David Foster (Vicki), Redington Shores, Florida; Robert Foster, Manhattan; Susan Foster (Joe), Manhattan; Carol Wiggins, Clarksville, Tennessee; John Zidek, the Dominican Republic; Jeff Zidek (Lolly), Kaneohe, Hawaii; and Alan Zidek (Jennifer), Parker, Colorado; and 17 grandchildren: Kayla Faccone, Amber White, Rachel White, Anela Lee, Aolani Zidek, Puali’i Zidek, Jessica Zidek, Maija Zidek, Justin Foster, Joshua Foster, Simon Foster, Blake Foster, Breanna Foster, Gunnar Foster, Maxwell Foster, Trey Foster, and Christopher Foster. Fifteen great-grandchildren also survive. Don’s brothers are Ned Foster (Darleen) of Colorado Springs and John Foster (Brenda) of Phoenix, Arizona. He, his brothers, and cousins remained close through the years.
Don graduated from Langdon High School in 1955 and Kansas State University, with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture in 1960, and a Master of Science in educational administration in 1961. He taught junior high math and science in Clay Center, Kansas for two years. During 1963-1965, he was the high school principal in Burlingame, Kansas.
In 1965, he started work as assistant director of records at Kansas State University. He worked in the Admissions and Records office for 40 years and was the University Registrar from 1968 until he retired in 2005. Don belonged to honorary associations Phi Delta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi, and Golden Key, as well as professional associations the Kansas Association of College Registrars and Admissions Officers (KACRAO) (President 1984) and the American Association of College Registrars and Admissions Officers (AACRAO.)
He was on the Board of Trustees of Manhattan Christian College. Don joined Gideons International in 1992 and was Gideon State President from 1999-2002. He joined the board of Ecumenical Campus Ministries, where he was chairman for five years. In 1983, he became a member of First Christian Church, where he was a Sunday School teacher, deacon, elder, and treasurer.
Don enjoyed reading novels and watching K-State football and basketball, Royals baseball, and Kansas City Chiefs football. Watching his children and grandchildren in theater and sporting events was especially important to him. He loved having his family around and enjoyed taking them out to eat. With his grandkids, he liked playing cards and games and putting together puzzles. “The Little Mermaid” puzzle was worn out at his house. He also liked to travel while his health was good. After he retired, he and Ann toured Alaska; at the millennium, they were in Hawaii.
Besides staying in contact with his cousins, he met with his former college co-workers — the Kitchen Crew. They worked at the Van Zile kitchen together while in college and continued to meet over the years. The 8 a.m. MWF McDonald's coffee group was special to him also.
A celebration of Life service will be held at First Christian Church, 3001 Grand Mere Parkway, Manhattan, Kansas on October 11 at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be October 12, Sunrise Cemetery, Manhattan, Kansas. The family suggests any donations be directed to the Gideons International or First Christian Church or Good Shepherd Hospice House, sent in care of Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, 1317 Poyntz Ave. Manhattan, Kansas, 66502.
