Clay Center KS- Donald K. Baker, 73, died Sunday August 23rd at Salina Regional Health Center, Salina Kansas.
Visitation: Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5-7 PM with Rosary to be held at 7:00 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, Clay Center, Kansas
Services: 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Clay Center, Kansas
