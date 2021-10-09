Don (Donald Dean) Wilson, age 92 years, died Saturday September 25, 2021 in Lawrence, Kansas. Don was born March 24,1929 to Frank and Leverne Wilson. He attended school and grew up on farms outside of Wamego, Kansas.
Don married the love of his life Anita Randal on December 25, 1950. They were married for 68 years before Anita’s death two years ago. Don was devoted to Anita. They had two children Father Deacon (FD) Michael Wilson and Kim Wilson Young. They raised their children and lived most of their married life in Manhattan, Kansas.
In his youth, Don excelled at hunting and fishing. He was always ready to help his parents on the farm. He was a graduate of KSU, with at that time, the new major of Agricultural Journalism. He was a Sargent in the US Army stationed at Camp Carson, Colorado 1950 -1953.
Don started work with Kansas Farm Bureau in 1953 in the safety department. Kansas Farm Bureau would be where he dedicated his life’s work, retiring in 1994 as Administrative Vice President after 41 years of service. Don was devoted to working for and with Kansas ranchers and farmers. “They are, without a doubt, the finest people in the world.” Don reported at retirement.
Don was the eldest of six siblings. He and Anita loved hosting Thanksgiving for many years for his siblings and their families. Good food and wine were always abundant at these gatherings.
Don had many hobbies which he was passionate: golf, growing roses, travel and wine remained into his retirement. He golfed at many courses in the states and around the world, enjoying most golfing at the first course in Scotland. He was proud of his 3 holes in one! He and Anita traveled extensively for fun and representing Kansas Farm Bureau. He grew beautiful roses for many years and helped to cultivate new varieties. Don and Anita enjoyed wine together and with friends and family all their lives. Don continued to enjoy a small glass of wine until his last days.
Don resided at Presbyterian Manor in Lawrence, Kansas during his last 2 years of life. He was cared for by the kind staff and his son Michael and family. Don loved to tell his kids that Presbyterian Manor was the “best hotel” he ever stayed at and “the girls” who worked there were the best! We agree and are very grateful for their care.
Don was proceeded in death by his wife Anita, parents Leverne and Frank Wilson, Syl and Ann Randall; sisters Doris Weeks and Ramona Wilson, brother Ray Wilson, sister- in- law Diane Wilson and his brothers-in-laws Butch Banker and Bob Weeks.
Don is survived by his children Kim and Reggie Young, FD Michael and Teresa Wilson; grandchildren Danny Young, Jessica Young, and Nesta and Gretchen Wilson: great grandchildren Mia, Anthony, Akeila Young and Lily Torrez; his in laws Sylda and Tom Nichols, siblings Terry and Chris Wilson, Sherry Banker and many nieces, nephews and extended family
The family thanks you for your prayers and kind thoughts during this time of mourning. We encourage you to remember our dad, Don, as we will, whenever you enjoy a rose or have a glass of wine.
