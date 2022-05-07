Don Richard Jolly, 68, of Glendale, Arizona, and formerly of Wamego, Kansas, passed away on May 1, 2022 from cardiac arrest.
Don was born in Wamego, Kansas on October 27, 1953 to Harold and Carolyn Jolly. Harold passed away on March 5, 1963 from a malignant brain tumor, and later Carolyn married Darrell Larson.
Don was a 1971 graduate of Wamego High School and a graduate from Manhattan Area Vocational Technical School in the Printing Trades profession. He worked for many printing companies in the state of Kansas and Arizona.
In high school, he met his wife, Theresa Zoeller and was married on October 4, 1974. In 1990, they relocated to Glendale, Arizona.
Don had a passion for motorcycles. He owned 10 of them in his lifetime. He and his wife enjoyed motorcycle riding, traveling throughout the Southwest and Midwest of the U.S. He loved to tinker with them, keeping them clean, shiny, and polished.
He also liked to engage in a lively discussion, debate, or conversation about politics. He spent many hours watching political TV programs. Don was an avid reader as he was interested in books and magazines, especially about History. He could come up with facts in an instant. Don enjoyed watching movies at home with a giant bowl of popcorn in front of him. He was a fan of the KC Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, and K-State football. Don loved coming back to Wamego over the 4th of July to watch the parade and fireworks.
Don had a wonderful sense of humor that at times had you rolling out of your chair laughing so hard that tears came streaming down your face. He was able to make people laugh exactly when it was needed. He will be sadly missed, never forgotten by his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Theresa of the home; sister, Linda Jolly of Wamego, KS; step-father, Darrell Larson of Wamego, KS; sisters-in law, Donna Burnette, Rodanthe, NC; Diane Zoeller, and Nancy Scheopner of Wamego, KS; brother-in-law, Patrick Munson, Rodanthe, NC; God-daughter/niece, Kali Grenfell, Livonia MI; nephew, Blake Burnette, Paw Paw, MI.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Jolly and Carolyn Larson; brother, Larry Gene Jolly; father-in-law, Donald Zoeller; and mother-in-law, Evelyn Zoeller.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Wamego, followed by Burial at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church Cemetery. Memorials and Donations for the Wamego Public Library or for the Wamego Fireworks Fund may be left at the funeral home. Condolences may also be left at: www.campanellastewart.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.