Merle Donald “Don” Reyer, age 88, a longtime Manhattan resident, died December 12, 2020, at Valley View Senior Life in Junction City, KS.
He was born March 22, 1932.
Cremation is planned with services at a later date.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, is assisting with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.