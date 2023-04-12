Don Rathbone Apr 12, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donald E. Rathbone, age 94, died April 11, 2023, at Meadowlark Hills – Honstead House.He was born January 22. 1929, in Havre, Montana.Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, Manhattan, KS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News K-State VB coach Mansfield adds Roche as director of ops Community leaders to share leadership advice at 60 in 60 event Police report for April 12, 2023 Baristas throw down at inaugural latte art competition City manager: Aggieville requesting $25K for gift card promotion RCPD: Woman wrecked car in DUI, bit police officers during arrest Riley Co. Planning Board denies request to build electrical substation near Konza Prairie For BLM's Patrisse Cullors, art is both vocation, salvation Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEverett: Season 2 of HBO show will have more K-State, more platonic loveManhattan chiropractor charged with sexual batteryTwo poisonous birds discovered deep in jungles of Papua New GuineaManhattan man injured in single-vehicle accident on I-70KSU's shifted mindset around fullbacks and tight endsFROM THE PUBLISHER | Empathy for the mercenary6 MHS baseball players sign with collegesSupreme Court says 12-year-old transgender girl may compete against girls in West VirginiaWamego softball gets road sweep of Rock CreekMHS boys' golf wins home tournament, looks to defend league title Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Inspire Magazine Mar 3, 2023 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.