Don Kessinger Jun 22, 2022

Don Miles Kessinger, age 91, formerly of Iola, Kansas, passed away June 21, 2022, at Sloan House, Meadowlark Hills, in Manhattan, Kansas.

No services are planned at this time. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Iola, Kansas.
