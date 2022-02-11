Don K. Magnuson, age 83, of Manhattan, died Wednesday February 9, 2022 at the Home of the Flint Hills in St. George.
He was born on January 31, 1939 in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Carl and Lois (Brackman) Magnuson. Don attended school in Scranton, Kansas and graduated from Scranton High School with the class of 1957.
On February 14, 2000 in Manhattan, Don was united in marriage to his wife Roseann. She survives at their home in Manhattan.
Don worked for many years with Ag Press in Manhattan as a bindery supervisor. He enjoyed his job and the people he worked with. He was a jack of all trade’s kind of guy, he could fix anything, from an electrical problem to a plumbing issue, there was nothing he couldn’t fix.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR, going camping, and attending the Kansas State Fair. He and his wife Rosann loved to travel as often as they could. They went everywhere across the country. Don also enjoyed the simple things in the world from mowing the lawn, whoppers malt ball candy and eating hamburgers with ketchup only.
His family and especially his grandchildren were so loved by Don. He went to support them in their many events over the years, he tried to make them all and not miss one.
In addition to his wife Roseann, he is also survived by his children: Donnie (Kristy) Magnuson, of Wichita, Brian Magnuson, of Manhattan, Michael (Susan) Boller, of Manhattan, and Cheri Blaise, of St. George; also, his grandchildren: Britte Magnuson, Maddie Boller, Hayden Boller, Colton Magnuson, and Mickenzie Blaise; and his great grandson, Kason Blaise; and his brother, Jerry (Janet) Magnuson, of Lawrence.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday February 15, 2022 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Don to the Interim Homecare and Hospice. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
