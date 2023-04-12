Donald E. Ince, age 84, of Manhattan, died April 10, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born July 25, 1938, in Marysville, Kansas, the son of Robert K. and Doris H. (Tucker) Ince. The family moved to Wamego shortly after Don was born.
Don grew up in Wamego and graduated from Wamego High School where he played on the football team, was the Homecoming King, and sang in the choir. He was the first person to sing on WIBW and also sang for many weddings and funerals in the area.
He served in the United States Navy as a Sonar Technician and sang with the Navy Choir.
Don graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in business administration. He worked for Manhattan Wholesale Meat Company and then was the owner for many years before retiring after 47 years of total service.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting, fishing, activities at the club, attending KSU sporting events, and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Don was a member of the American Legion Post 17, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post # 1786, Manhattan Country Club for more than 55 years and served three years on the board of directors, a life member of the KSU Alumni Association, the Kansas NLC, served for 33 years on the board of directors and advisory board for Citizens State Bank and UMB Bank retiring in 2021, served for 17 years on the North American Meat Processors Board, three years on the Processing Advisory Board and three years on the Meat Purchasing Advisory Board of Golbon Food Distributors, and served on the Flint Hills Breadbasket golf tournament committee from inception.
He was married to Geraldine “Gerry” Thrash on December 29, 1962, in Manhattan. Gerry survives of Manhattan. Additional survivors include their three sons: Charles Ince of Wichita, KS, David Ince and his wife Stephanie and Ronald Ince of Manhattan; two siblings: Donna Kaus and her husband Charles of Manhattan, and Bill Ince and his wife Laurie of Broomfield, CO; five grandchildren: Donald Ray Ince (Nikki), David Michael Ince (Angie), Heather Mentel (Patrick), Tim Ince (Carly) and Tiffany Sanders (KJ) and 11 great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, April 14th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Reverend Dr. Dennis Ackerman officiating. The family will be available to greet visitors from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. prior to the service. Friends and family are invited to gather at the Manhattan Country Club following the service. Private inurnment will be in Sunrise Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be left be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan or the Flint Hills Breadbasket. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.