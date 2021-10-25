Dixie was born September 6, 1966, in Virginia, the daughter of Charles and Dixie Shivley. She attended high school in Manhattan Kansas and acquired her G.E.D. in 1984.
Dixie was married August 4, 1995, to Bernie Shepherd having spent 26 years together.
Dixie was an accomplished LPN, CMA and CNA and took great pride in her work and helping residents all over Northeastern Kansas; temporarily acting as a traveling nurse during the rise of the pandemic. She graduated with an Associate Degree in Sociology from Highland Community College in 2002. She attained her Practical Nursing Degree from Washburn Institute of Technology in 2018.
Dixie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and was passionate about traveling and sightseeing. Dixie loved to play piano, cross-stitch and paint.
Dixie is survived by her husband: Bernie Shepherd of Alma; Children: Jessica Poling (David) of Manhattan, Seth Shepherd of Topeka, and Taylor Shepherd of Manhattan; 4 Grandchildren: Madelyn Rogers, Temperance, Charles, and Serenity Billings; Siblings: Jerry, Tony, and Kenneth Shivley. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Dixie Shivley and son, Daniel Rogers.
Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 26th, in St. John Lutheran Church, 218 W 2nd St., Alma, KS 66401. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church and School.
