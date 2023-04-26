Richard E. “Coach” Towers, 92, of Manhattan, passed away on Sunday, April 23rd, at his home following complications from Multiple Myeloma. He was a retired Athletic Director and Coach.
Richard Ephraim Towers was born in Kansas City, KS on February 10, 1931, the son of the late Mabel Daisy (Stitt) and Guy McKinley Towers. He and Wann Harwood of Manhattan, KS were married on August 9, 1953, in Manhattan at Danforth Chapel. Dick was raised in Olathe, Kansas graduating from Olathe High School in 1949. He was a football and track standout at Kansas State University, receiving bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education and administration.
Helping others was a driving force for Coach Towers. He was known for his great storytelling, being the “activities director” for many family gatherings, leading the birthday song at his Vista Coffee Group, and cheering on his golf and fishing buddies. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Manhattan.
As an athlete, his teammates voted him ”Most Inspirational Player”. As a football coach, his peers selected him, as Coach of the Year at the High School, Junior College, and NCAA Division 1 district level.
ROTC took him to Ft Leonard Wood, MO after graduation from Kansas State. He then began his football coaching career, with stops at Leavenworth High School and Manhattan High School. His 1961 Manhattan High School team was crowned state champions, and these players continue to maintain a special relationship to this day.
His college coaching career took him from KSU to Southern Illinois University and finally Duke University. Athletic administration brought him back to Kansas in 1977 where Dick was assistant superintendent of schools and athletic director in Great Bend. Following that, he returned to his alma mater as athletic director and was instrumental in landing KSU’s first bowl game bid. He finished his career at Iowa State University in athletic administration.
After retirement, he and his son Rick developed Sand Creek Self Storage east of Manhattan. During this period Dick was able to focus on enjoying life with his wife Wann, enjoying many fantastic trips, family vacations, fishing adventures, and innumerable rounds of golf.
In 1995 Dick won the Senior Golf Championship at Indian Hills Country Club in Mission Hills, Kansas. It was one of his many golfing accomplishments along with a few holes in one.
He valued the wonderful relationship he had with his sisters, children, and their spouses, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, along with his nieces and nephews. Dick cherished his friendships with colleagues, classmates, and former players.
Dick is survived by his wife of 69 years, Wann, two daughters, Betsy (Larry) Shapiro, of Morristown, NJ; Donna Hemingway, of West Branch, Iowa; son, Rick (Sheila)Towers, of Rossville; two sisters, Lillian Partis, of Ottawa, KS; Janiece Towers, of Manhattan; also surviving are seven grandchildren, Becky (Chris) Radich, Jessie Shapiro, Jon Hemingway, Emily (DoHun) Kim, David Towers, Austin (Mandy) Floersch and Emmy (Jason) Sedlacek; and nine great-grandchildren. Coach Towers is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Louise Hyer and LaVaun Miller; his brother, Charles Towers, and his son-in-law Paul Hemingway and grandson Loren Hemingway.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the memorial service begins at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 29th at the First Presbyterian Church. 800 Leavenworth St, with Rev Jason Pittman officiating. Following the service, all are invited to attend a tailgate lunch party and storytelling time at the Presby Place located at the church. The service will be streaming live on YouTube @firstpresmanhattan
Memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson Cancer Research Center at Kansas State University, PO Box 9200 Manhattan, Kansas 66506. www.ksufoundation.org/cancer
Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation is assisting the family with arrangements.
