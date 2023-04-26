Richard E. “Coach” Towers, 92, of Manhattan, passed away on Sunday, April 23rd, at his home following complications from Multiple Myeloma. He was a retired Athletic Director and Coach.

Richard Ephraim Towers was born in Kansas City, KS on February 10, 1931, the son of the late Mabel Daisy (Stitt) and Guy McKinley Towers. He and Wann Harwood of Manhattan, KS were married on August 9, 1953, in Manhattan at Danforth Chapel. Dick was raised in Olathe, Kansas graduating from Olathe High School in 1949. He was a football and track standout at Kansas State University, receiving bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education and administration.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.