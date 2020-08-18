Dick Lee Detwiler left his earthly home peacefully with family by his side on August 17, 2020.
Dick was born on February 19, 1922 on the family homestead in Smith County, Kansas. He was the son of Henry Allen and Hilma (Drotts) Detwiler. Dick was the eldest of six children, a devoted son and brother to all of his siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dale Detwiler, sisters Maxine Powell and Darlene Detwiler. Dick is survived by brother Loren Detwiler of Mesa, AZ and sister Carol Overmiller of Smith Center.
Dick proudly served his country in WWII, spending time in both North Africa and Italy where he worked on B-17’s. Upon returning from the war, he took over the family dairy operation which he ran until December of 1986.
On August 28, 1949, Dick married the love of his life, Elvera June Wittke. Together Dick and Elvera had four children, Dixie Lee King (Thom) of Manhattan, KS, Bruce Charles Detwiler (Teresa) of Eureka, KS, Jane Maria Detwiler (Jesse Whitla) of Aubrey, TX, and Erika Ann Elder (Jeff) of Wamego, KS.
Dick has five grandchildren, Jon Detwiler, North Ridgeville, OH; Ben Detwiler, Wichita, KS; Sam King, Manhattan, KS; Megan Elder, Kansas City, MO; and Ryan Elder, Manhattan, KS; and one great-granddaughter, Claire Detwiler, North Ridgeville, OH.
Dick was a devoted father and husband. He and Elvera were married for 51 years before her passing in April of 2002. Dick took pride in maintaining the family farm. he truly cared for his livestock as well as the land he farmed. He was recognized for his use of soil conservation techniques to preserve the land that was so dear to him. Following his years of operating a Grade A dairy, he enjoyed working hard with Levin and Sons doing farm work. He volunteered at the American Legion where he helped with Monday night Bingo and Friday night dinners. In March of 2020, Dick earned his pin for 75 years of membership with Post 166. Dick enjoyed helping others and gave freely of his time to his church family whenever called upon and also helped in the community grocery store. Dick was a kind hearted man, a loyal friend, a soft spoken husband and father, and epitomized the meaning of the word “gentleman”. He showed kindness and generosity to all. For all of those who had the pleasure to know him, he will always be rmeembered and greatly missed.
Burial will be at the family plot at the Cedar Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion, Post 166, Kensington, KS.
“How far you go in life depends on your being tender with the young, compassionate with the aged, sympathetic with the striving, and tolerant of the weak and the strong - because someday you will have been all of these.” - George Washington Carver.
