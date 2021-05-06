Richard L. Brun, age 80, of Manhattan, KS, died April 24, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.
He was born May 1, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Clarence and Ruth M. (Wildenhaus) Brun. He lived in California for many years and moved to Manhattan in 2003.
Dick graduated from Chaminade High School in Dayton, Ohio, and then enlisted in the United States Air Force. He enlisted on June 23, 1958 and was Honorably Discharged on September 24, 1963, at the rank of A/1C.
Following his military service he worked in computer mainframe sales and technical management.
Dick was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 1832, volunteered at the Adoration Chapel, member of the American Legion Post #17, and the Manhattan Kiwanis Club.
On March 23, 1991, in Fullerton, CA, he was married to Linda Ann Eckenrode. Linda preceded him in death on March 27, 2021. He was also preceded in death by his parents, one sister Linda Lehman, his first wife Patricia, and one son Tom Brun.
Survivors include his children: Rick Brun, Chris Brun, and Tim Brun, and John Payn, Dawn Payn and Julie (Payn) Araujo; one sister Carol Hill (Bill Hill); nine grandchildren: Derek, Devon, Chanel, Jenna, Hillary, Donald, Brad, Chloe and Noah; and two great-grandchildren.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 11 th , at Seven Dolors Catholic Church with Father Kerry Ninemire as celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Knights of Columbus Council 1832. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
