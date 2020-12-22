Diane Lynn Kent, daughter of Sylvester "Buck" and Zella (Brown) Jacobs, was born December 4, 1944, in Norton, Kansas, and passed away at Stoneybrook Assisted Living in Manhattan on December 20, 2020, at the age of 76. Diane grew up in Norton, KS and graduated from the Norton Community High School. She grew up with a love of swimming spending entire days and full summers at the local pool. She worked initially as a caregiver for elderly patients and those with disabilities at the state hospital before choosing a dedicated career as the head secretary at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School for decades.
As someone completely devoted to family she chose her career to have every vacation off with her kids. Her favorite times were cooking and baking with and for her family, and spending time in her garden.
She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Lundberg, of Manhattan, her two sons, John Lucas Kent and his wife Kara, of Kansas City, and Jacob Lee Kent and his wife Angie of Denver, as well as seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Diane was preceded in death by her identical twin sister Deanna, sister Donna Shirley, her brother Bob, her parents, and her best friend Alice Johnson.
She taught us what kindness was by living a daily example, touched so many lives at school and in our home, and planted the seed of Christ in our hearts growing up.
It is easy to think about the loss we have, what she would want, and what we choose to remember, is the love filled life she gave to her children and friends.
In Lieu of Flowers donations in her name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
A Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Carlson's Irvin Parkview Funeral Home. It will also be streamed live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Carlsons-Irvin-Parkview-Funeral-Home-Cremation
