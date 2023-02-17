Diana J. Brueckner Feb 17, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 26, 1943 - February 5, 2023OMAHA, NE: Preceded in death by husband, Paul A. Brueckner (2022), brother, John “Monty” Williamson (2021); parents, John H. (2004) & Mary Margaret (1989) Williamson.Survived by sons, Andy (Laurie) and Troy (Lisa); grandchildren: Morgan, Gracie, Jacob, Caleb, and Zachary.A memorial service was held on Wednesday, February 15th, in Omaha.Interment: Omaha National CemeteryMemorials are suggested to the Stonebridge Christian Church Online Ministry. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News MHS boys' swimming looking for medals at state Man arrested for criminal trespass at local schools, preschool PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Mean Girls, live music, KSU basketball and more MHS Class of 1972 creates two new scholarships out of $65K fund Robinson named K-State Innovation Partners president and CEO Sylvester appears in Wabaunsee County court on sex with student charges CLIFT | 'Knock on the Cabin' doesn't explain itself to its visiting audience Police report for Feb. 16, 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWinter storm warning in effect for Manhattan area as 4-8 inches of snow possibleOUR NEIGHBORS | Arrow Coffee owners have vision of sharing special products with publicLongtime K-State donor Jack Vanier dies at 94Missouri man dies in single-vehicle accident on I-70Kent DickWHAT IS LOVE? | Frank Bergman Elementary 3rd-graders offer thoughts on loveRoger L. FarrellRCPD arrests Colorado man for sexual exploitation of childKathryn RichardsonSCHOOL NOTEBOOK | Manhattan High forensics starts with two 2nd-place finishes Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
