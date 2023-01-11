Diana L. Gauntt, 75, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away on January 8, 2023. A celebration of life service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Junction City, Kansas on January 21st at 11:00am. Memorial contributions are suggested to be made to Geary County 4-H, 119 E 9th St, Junction City, KS 66441.
Diana was born in Dighton, Kansas on December 5,1947 to Bill and Donna Dutoit. Diana graduated from Dighton High School.
On June 2, 1973 Diana was married to Virgil Gauntt in Dighton, Kansas. They made their home in Junction City, Kansas where Diana lived for 47 years. They had two children Bryan Gauntt and Rachel Gauntt Weaver.
Diana retired in 2006 from working in Civil Service in Fort Riley. Diana loved working with computers and was very proud to work on the first networking programs in Fort Riley.
Diana moved to Atchison, KS in 2020 to be closer to her family. She loved watching her grandchildren play baseball, soccer and helping them with their 4-H projects for the fair.
Diana was passionate about working with 4-H youth. Diana was the Geary County Kansas 4-H rabbit leader for over 30 years. Diana also worked with rabbit project youth from all around the State of Kansas. Many of the youth she worked with won state and national awards. Diana served on many rabbit projects on state and national committees. Diana was active on many other committees in Geary county including the Extension Council and Executive Board, and the 4-H/ Senior Citizen building committee. She was also on the State Extension Advisory Council.
Diana was a member of the Junction City First Presbyterian Church, where she was an active member serving as an Elder and Deacon. When she moved to Atchison, Kansas she attend the First Presbyterian Church of Atchison, with her family. Diana’s church family was very important to her.
Diana is proceeded in death by her husband Virgil Gauntt, and her parents Bill and Donna Dutoit.
She is survived by her son Bryan (Dora) Gauntt of Manhattan, Kansas; her daughter Rachel (Aaron) Weaver of Atchison, Kansas. One brother, Brent (Carolyn) Dutoit of Dighton, Kansas; two granddaughters Megan (Rebekah) Gauntt, Kelly (Raylon) Maxwell; four grandsons Tim (Emily) Gauntt, Connor Weaver, Noah Weaver and Mason Weaver. Diana also has several nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the family at the First Presbyterian Church in Junction City at 113 W 5th St, Junction City, Kansas 66441.
