Dennis R. Johnson, 73, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021. Dennis was born on February 22, 1948, in Lindsborg, Kansas, the son of Raynard and Catherine Johnson.
Dennis joined the U.S. Army in 1971 and retired after 22 years. He then worked as the Director of Support Services for 16 years in the Auburn-Washburn School District. Following his second retirement, he worked at Irwin Army Hospital at Fort Riley, Kansas, for five years as an Environmental Services Officer.
On December 20, 1969, Dennis and Theresa "Terry" Cover were united in marriage at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri. They enjoyed over 53 years together. Dennis is survived by his wife, Terry; children, Jennifer Johnson and Michaela Culkin (David); and a sister, Linda Tegethoff (Harold). He was preceded in death by his parents.
A parish rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16th, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Rd. Topeka KS 66614. Following the rosary, the family will greet friends until 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 17th, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th St. Topeka KS 66614. Interment will be on Thursday, November 18, at 11 a.m. at Leavenworth National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Doorstep, Inc. (Topeka, KS), Catholic Charities, or the Topeka Rescue Mission and sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home.
