Dennis L. Law, 77, passed November 2, 2021 after a battle with Parkinson’s disease at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community, Manhattan, Kansas.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Alvin and Daisy Wilson Law.
Law is survived by his wife, Linda Hyman Law, they married on December 20, 1964, in Brownfield, Texas, he and Linda are members of the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan. They had three children including Dwight (Melissa), also a landscape architect in Shanghai, China; Andrea Law who teaches in the English Language Program at Kansas State University; and Brent Law (Jeanine) active Army Reserves, who resides in Frisco, Texas. Dennis and Linda have four grandchildren, Josh Law who resides in Hawaii; Jaxon Carey and Mari Carey from Manhattan, Kansas; and Isabella Law, Frisco, Texas; Sister Sylvia Kay Law Morris (Otis) of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Memorial services for Law will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2:00 pm, at the First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz in Manhattan, with Pastor Melanie Nord officiating. Dennis donated his body to the Kansas University Medical Center; burial will be private in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the KSU Foundation – Dennis and Linda Law Scholarship in Landscape Architecture or the Parkinson’s Program at Meadowlark Hills in Manhattan. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
