Dennis (Lory) Graham, age 85, of Manhattan, Kansas, died January 6, 2022.
Dennis was born in 1936 in Rugby, ND. He graduated from Lawton High School, ND in 1954. After two years of college at the University of North Dakota, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1957, eventually becoming an officer and retiring out of Moffett Field as a Lt. Commander in 1981. Dennis then worked at GTE as a business executive until he retired in 1996. While working Dennis continued with college, obtaining a Master of Business Administration from USC.
Throughout his adult life, and especially in retirement, Dennis engaged in numerous volunteer activities including church, teaching driver’s ed to seniors via AARP, and ESL group classes.
In 1959 Dennis married the love of his life, Linda (Skjerseth) while stationed in Honolulu. Together they raised their sons in the San Francisco Bay Area. Together Dennis and Linda traveled extensively throughout the world, visiting countries in every continent. Dennis was an avid home fix it man who could repair or build anything, particularly with wood.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Linda, and by his sons Dennis (wife Dolores) of Milpitas, Ca, and Mike (wife Mary) of Manhattan, KS, their grandchildren Matt, Liz, Charlotte, Zachary, Linda and Nathan Graham, sister MarDee Dahlin (Jerry) and brothers Kenn (Geraldine, predeceased), Bryce (Francine) and Jayce Graham, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Dennis was predeceased by his parents Florence and Leroy Graham.
