Dennis Glaser, who owned and operated a group of suburban newspapers based in Lewistown, Illinois, died January 21, 2021 at the home he shared with his longtime companion, Linda Deems, in Rossville, Georgia. He’s also survived by his daughter, Denise (Mike) Heffren, grandchildren, Scott (Beth) Heffren and Amanda (Clete) Kaemmerer and four great grandchildren and sisters, Constance Glaser and Roseanne Wardyn along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Martin Glaser and Tina Thramer Glaser, and brothers Leonard, Bernard, Harold, and Wilfred Glaser, and sister, Kathleen Glaser. Born January 22, 1928, Glaser graduated from Spalding, NE, Academy in 1945 and immediately enlisted in the Coast Guard. After discharged, he attended Omaha Tech, and began his journalism career in Manhattan, Kansas and Phillipsburg, Kansas, before purchasing the Lewistown, Illinois, Daily News. Newspapers he owned during the 1960s and early 1970s were at Lewistown, Cuba, Canton, Washington, Morton, and Spring Valley. At Lewistown, he was active in community affairs and was one of three founding purchasers of the Rasmusson Blacksmith Shop. His publishing company printed and mailed millions of copies of tire circulars for Goodyear and Goodrich tire companies. He was active in the music and advertising business after moving to Nashville. After retiring to live in France for several years, he returned to live in Georgia where he wrote his first book, “A Geezer’s Guide to the Universe” and four other books. One of his ambitions was to become the last living veteran of World War II. By his request, his body was cremated and his ashes were interred at the Carl Glaser farm in Nebraska’s Pibel Lake Community.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
