Deloris E. Brown, 80, of Salina, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born January 16, 1940 in Alta Vista, to Albern and Bessie Baldwin. She married Tommy W. Brown on July 16, 1958. She worked for Southwestern Bell as a telephone operator.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother Donald Baldwin.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Brown (Wanda), of Hays; William Brown, of West Linn, OR; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen and no services are planned at this time.
