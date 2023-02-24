Deloris Del Rosso Feb 24, 2023 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Deloris Marie (Frantz) Del Rosso, age 87, a longtime Ogden resident, died February 23, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.She was born October 6, 1936, in Big Run, PA.The visitation is being scheduled for Wednesday March 1st with services on Thursday March 2nd.Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Former K-State punter to play Canadian football Kansas senators pass sweeping 4.75% flat income tax Police report for Feb. 24, 2023 Man flown to KU Medical Center after two-car crash on Seth Child Road Friday morning MHS football DC Adam O'Neill takes HC job in Illinois Milan fashion celebrates girl power at Gucci, Cormio, Tod's Manhattan High's Sage Rosario wins state again County commission approves seeking bids to build two rural fire stations Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLAST HURRAH | KSU's Ahearn Fieldhouse hosts final athletic event after 72 years of service"MIRACLE" | AMS 7th-grade basketball team wins game with 35 points, honoring Kent Dick's 35 years in districtFormer K-State milling specialist Mark Fowler dies at 52Cara Delevingne wants to 'take time to heal'You Me At Six frontman Josh Franceschi didn't think Blink-182 with Matt Skiba workedKent DickMartinez selected in 2nd round of USFL draftDua Lipa concerned new album could leak onlineManhattan High's Awbrey brothers face off in the Big 12Jamie Lynn Spears: 'Zoey 101 reboot is bittersweet' Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
