Deloris Marie (Frantz) Del Rosso, age 86, a longtime Ogden resident, died February 23, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
She was born October 6, 1936, in Big Run, PA, the daughter of Edward Milton and Phebie (Guthrie) Frantz.
Deloris was a manager for a Mental Health Clinic.
She was married to Anthony “Tony” Del Rosso, on November 13, 1954, in Punxsutawney, PA. Tony preceded her in death on May 10, 2021. She was also preceded in death by seven brothers and three sisters.
Deloris was a member of the 60+ Club in Ogden, enjoyed swimming at the YMCA in Junction City and was the district manager and sold Avon for many years.
Survivors include her three children: Anthony Del Rosso, Jr. and his wife Sheila of Scottsdale, AZ, David Del Rosso and his wife Michelle of Manhattan, and Debbie Del Rosso-Smith of Ogden, KS; six grandchildren: Mariah Del Rosso (Erik), Mackenzie Del Rosso (Olivia), Paul and John Del Rosso, Keith and Andrew Smith; two great grandsons: Tatum Del Rosso and Bryson Moffett; and one sister Carol Adamcyzk of Big Run, PA.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 1st. at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, March 2nd, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Bill Watts officiating. Interment will follow in the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice or Disabled American Veterans. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
