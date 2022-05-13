Deloris Marie Berland of Manhattan, Kansas passed away May 9, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan at the age of 78.
Deloris was born August 23, 1943 in Oberlin, Kansas, the only daughter of Clarence Ernest Musgrave and Mary Deloris (Thummel) Musgrave. In 1954 at the age of 10, she and her five brothers were orphaned when their parents were killed in a car accident. The high school principal and his wife, Ira and Minnie Laidig, generously took in all six children so that they would not be separated.
In 1961, Deloris graduated from Decatur Community High School in Oberlin, KS. She then attended Fort Hays State University on a debate scholarship where she met her forever love and best friend, Stephen Lawrence Berland. They were married in Oberlin on August 31, 1963, and have been constant companions for 60 years. Deloris and Stephen transferred to Kansas State University, where they started a family and took turns completing their degrees. In 1966, Deloris earned her Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Speech and English, and later earned her Master’s in Secondary Education, all from Kansas State University.
Deloris started her career in 1966 at Monsignor Luckey High School in Manhattan where she taught English, speech, and coached debate. She then worked for Fort Riley as a contract English teacher. In 1975, she started with USD 383 where she taught English and speech, first at Manhattan Junior High School for 5 years, followed by 18 years at Manhattan High School. She also served as a debate coach and a debate tournament judge. She retired in 1998 after being a wonderful and consequential teacher to thousands of students.
After retirement, Deloris dedicated much of her time as a resolute volunteer in the Manhattan community, actively working with numerous philanthropic groups where her organizational skills and leadership made a difference in people's lives. As a child, her foster mother inspired her passion for flower gardens and service, so she was a long-serving member and past president of the Friends of the KSU Gardens Board of Directors. She also served as a board member and past president of Friends of the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art, on the Beach Museum Advisory Board, and on the Friends of McCain Auditorium Board of Directors. She was a long-standing member and past president of Little Apple Pilot Club and was an active member of P.E.O. Chapter BD. Additionally, she served on the Habitat for Humanity Board and the Sunset Zoo Trust Board. She was an emeritus member of the KSU Foundation Board of Trustees and a member of the KSU Alumni Association, KSU Leadership Circle, and KSU Presidents' Club. She became a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority at Fort Hays State, and later served on the building committee for the new residential chapter house at Kansas State. She was a Founder at Colbert Hills Golf Course, a member of Manhattan Country Club, and a parishioner of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Through all of these organizations, she found a sense of purpose and made many close friends.
As busy as she was with the community, she always had the time and energy to be a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her insightfulness, integrity, and wisdom were inspiring to all who knew her. Besides spending quality time with her children and grandchildren, she enjoyed travelling the world, attending KSU sporting events, hosting an annual Christmas luncheon, and spending winters in Naples, FL. She was also fortunate to have a wide group of supportive friends in Manhattan.
Deloris was preceded in death by her parents, foster parents, and oldest brother, Delbert Musgrave. She is survived by her husband of nearly 59 years, Stephen L. Berland. Additional survivors include her two children: Stephanie Renee Berland and her husband Jeffrey Ray Walker of Wichita, KS, and Christopher Allen Berland and his wife Mikyung Lee Berland of Overland Park, KS; four brothers and their wives: Don and Jean Musgrave of Portland, OR, Dallas and Rosalee Musgrave of Lady Lake, FL, David and Carole Musgrave of Lenexa, KS, and Danny Musgrave of Arvada, CO; Delbert’s wife Lilo Musgrave of Killeen, TX; and four grandchildren: Katherine Walker of San Francisco, CA, Christina Walker of New York, NY, and Jacob and Audrey Berland of Overland Park, KS.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, May 19th, at the St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Father Don Zimmerman as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 18th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, followed by a Parish Vigil at 8:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas State University Gardens or St. Thomas More Catholic Church. The link for those who wish to give to Deloris’ memorial fund at KSU Gardens online is: https://giving.ksufoundation.org/campaigns/17349/donations/new. Contributions may also be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
