Deloris Berland

May 11, 2022

Deloris Marie Berland, age 78, of Manhattan, died May 9, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

She was born August 23, 1943, in Oberlin, Kansas.

Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
