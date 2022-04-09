Delores “Dee” Vivagene Roberts, 97, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 in Littleton, Colorado.
Dee was born on August 26, 1924 in Randolph, Kansas to Frances Augusta Bloomquist and Lawrence J. Weber. After graduating from Randolph High School, she married Kenneth Leland Roberts. Together, they raised three sons in Manhattan, Kansas where Dee had a variety of jobs. Many Manhattanites will remember her from Coast to Coast Hardware and Dooley’s Jewelry Store. Dee’s greatest love in life, however, was her family; spending the last four decades traveling between Kansas and Colorado to help care for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dee is preceded in death by her mother and father, brother Leland Orlando Weber, and first husband Kenneth Roberts. She is survived by her loving family: her children Ronnie Roberts, Steven Roberts, and Lawrence (Melody) Roberts; her grandchildren Shannon (Mark) Yeardley, Jason Roberts, Josh (Brooke) Roberts, Jamie (Jake) Roberts, and Nicole Roberts; her great grandchildren Chase Roberts, Madyson Roberts, Hayden Yeardley, Mia Roberts, Axel Roberts, Elliott Roberts, Remington Dee Marston, and Duke Marston; and her step-great grandchildren Jarron (Zach) Yeardley Purcell, Jordan Yeardley, Chanse Yeardley, and Chase (Madison) Yeardley.
A celebration of life will be held in Manhattan, Kansas at a later date.
