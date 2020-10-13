Dolores C. Kieffer, age 89 of Clifton, KS passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Cloud County Health Center in Concordia. She was born on Jan. 22, 1931 in Hanover, KS to Henry G. & Veronica C. (Eckart) Ruhkamp.
Dolores attended St. John’s Catholic School in Hanover. She married Alvin J. Kieffer on Feb. 15, 1949 in Hanover, KS. He preceded her in death on April 12, 2012. Dolores was a homemaker and active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Clifton, St. Mary’s Altar Society and sang in the church choir. Dolores was an avid quilter and made a quilt for each of her 9 children, each of her 17 grandchildren and as many great grandchildren as possible until she was unable to continue quilting.
She is survived by her 9 children, Michael Kieffer (Jean), Liberty, MO, James Kieffer (Carol), Yakima, WA, Veronica Conkwright (Stan), Manhattan, Frank Kieffer, Medford, OR, LaDonna Tabayoyon (Al), Tigard, OR, Catherine Koch (Jerry), Clyde, Fr. Joseph Kieffer, Hanover, Stephen Kieffer (Paula), Clifton & Rose Klataske (Daryl), Galva; a sister, Rita Alexander, Clifton; 17 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren & 2 step great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Theresa Kieffer and sister, Lela Moravek.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, October 16, 2020 in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clifton with Fr. Joseph Kieffer officiating. Interment will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery of Clifton. Visitation will be held from 12-5 pm at Chaput Mortuary, Clyde. Vigil Services will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Clifton. Memorials are suggested to the St. Mary’s Catholic Church or the Salina Diocese Seminarian Education Fund in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chaputbuoy.com. Chaput Mortuary, Clyde is in charge of arrangements.
