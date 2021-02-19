Delores Ann (Gamino) Miller Blanks, age 70, of Topeka, passed away January 29, 2021, with her family by her side.
She was born September 4, 1950, in Manhattan, KS, the daughter of Guadalupe “Lupe” and Alvena (Belaire) Gamino.
Delores attended local schools and proudly graduated from Manhattan High School with class of 1968. She was baptized at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan, and was also a member of the Prairie Band Pottawatomi Nation in Mayetta, KS.
She was married to Harold Dean Miller and he preceded her in death in 1986. She later married Robert Blanks and he preceded her in death in 2013.
Delores’ joy in life was taking care of her family and children. She always came back to Manhattan for holiday dinners and birthday gatherings for her parents and siblings. Delores had a big heart for fostering children, later adopting two brothers, though she couldn’t adopt them all.
Delores worked for the Topeka Housing for many years as an inspector, did some home-health care, and worked at the Prairie Band Pottawatomi Government Center in finance.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, sewing, reading, fishing, going to the casino and just having fun win or lose. She was always quick to give advice, always liked to hear about the Manhattan changes, even saying sometime she would like to move back to Manhattan. Her favorite saying was “nothing is promised”. She will be missed by all that knew her. Now we can say “she is home”.
Survivors include her children: Mark Miller and his wife Julie of Topeka, Christopher Miller of Topeka, and Paul Miller of Emporia, KS; her sisters: Marita Saunders and Tammy Gamino; her brothers: Ronald Gamino, Johnny Gamino, Lupe Gamino, Jr., and Tony Gamino; her grandchildren: Anthony, Robert, Jaya and Mya Miller; and a large extended family and many friends.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, February 25 th , at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Father Kerry Ninemire officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service starting at 1:00 P.M.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502, is assisting the family with services.
