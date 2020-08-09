Delbert P. “Del” Staab, age 83, of Alamo, TX, passed away August 4, 2020 due to complications from COPD. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.Born October 3, 1936 in Hays, KS to Frank and Mary (Weigel) Staab, he was the third of seven kids. Growing up in Hays, KS he graduated from St Joesph’s Military Academy. After a short time in the Seminary, he joined the US Army October 6, 1954 as a Radio Operator, earning the rank of Corporal and was stationed in Germany until September 27, 1957 when he was honorably discharged.When he came back to the states, he met Erma Jean Dreiling and they were married on October 25, 1958 at Sacred Heart Church in Plainville, KS. After graduating Wichita Technical Institute in Wichita, KS in 1961, they moved to Oberlin, KS where he was employed by KOMC TV, an affiliate of NBC, and also worked part time at Stickney’s repairing radios and TV’s.In 1968 he went to work for Kansas State University radio station KSAC, later KKSU, in Manhattan, KS until his retirement in 1998. During his time at KSAC, he never missed a K-State football or basketball game as he was always in the press box working to keep the games on the air.Del supported his four boys during their involvement with Seven Dolors Boy Scout Troop #72 as treasurer and adult leader. A parishioner of Seven Dolors Catholic Church for over 40 years, he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus from 1963 until 2020 as a 4th Degree Knight.Every summer beginning in 1965, Dad would hookup the camper, load the family in the car and head out of state for three weeks of vacation. Many of those summer vacations were spent in the Colorado mountains as well as TN, KY, WY, UT, AZ, NV and NM. After joining the Holiday Rambler RV club in 2000, Del held many different offices in the State, Regional and National Chapters including National President. Many friendships were made as Del and Jeanie traveled all over the country for club events. Del and Jeanie moved to Alamo, TX in 2014 where they transitioned from Snow Birds to full timers and where they continued to enjoy many of the friendships they had made.Del was preceded in death by his father Frank J. Staab, mother Mary Staab, three brothers Gerald Staab, Verlin Staab, James Staab and one sister Nadine Hopkins.Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Jeanie Staab; four sons: Mitch and wife Pam of Haslet, TX; Tom Staab of Leawood, KS; Greg Staab of Overland Park, KS; Mark and wife Monica of Ft. Worth, TX. One daughter: Diana Hicks of Olathe, KS. 10 grandkids and 4 great grandkids. One sister: Virgina Chada, Kansas City and one brother: Terry (wife Jacque) Staab, Port St. Joe, FL as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are planned for 10:00 am Friday October 16, 2020 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan, KS. Burial will be at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Ft. Riley, Manhattan, KS.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.