Delbert D. Mueller, 89, of Hesston, KS, formerly of Manhattan, KS, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Delbert was born on October 22, 1933, in Claremore, OK, the son of Martin and Elsie (Peper) Mueller. After graduating from Claassen High School, he obtained a BS degree in chemistry from the University of Oklahoma. In 1959 he married Paula Paulson, and the two soon relocated to Hawaii where Del served in the U.S. Army for two years before returning to Oklahoma to continue his studies. He was awarded a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University of Oklahoma in 1966. He completed postdoctoral studies at Northwestern University.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.