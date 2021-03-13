Deion Wendell Parker, age 26, of Manhattan, died March 6, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
He was born May 18, 1994, in Manhattan.
Deion worked as a tree trimmer.
Survivors include his parents Phillip Parker and Toshiko Brumfield.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Monday, March 15 th , at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
