Deborah Ann McMaster, 66, of Wamego, KS passed away at her residence in Wamego, Kansas November 9, 2021.
Deborah was born in Akron, OH, on December 2, 1954, to Ralph and Nadine Lueker.
Deborah attended Central High School in St. Joseph, MO and graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor’s in education. She worked for the USD 321 school system from 1977 until retirement in 2014. Deborah was united in marriage to Donald “Don” McMaster on, August 11, 1978, in St. Joseph, MO, he survives of the home.
Deborah was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She had a tremendous love for her two grandchildren Natalie and Landon. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching sports, reading, knitting, and tending to her flowers. She was an active member of the First Lutheran Church in Manhattan where she was a member of the Bell Choir and helped with first dinners. She was also a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority in Manhattan, Ks, and the P.E.O women’s group of Wamego.
She is survived by her, husband Donald “Don” McMaster, Wamego, KS, her siblings Janice Smith (Don), and Paul Lueker. Her son, Andrew (Rachel) McMaster of Hesston, KS, and her grandchildren, Natalie McMaster and Landon McMaster of Hesston, KS.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Nadine Lueker.
Unexpected goodbyes are never easy, but in this time of sadness may we all remember Deborah for the love she shared unconditionally. Deborah will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. “There is no goodbye for us, wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts”
A Celebration of Life for Deborah will be at 11:00 a.m. November 17th, 2021, at the First Lutheran Church, Manhattan, KS. In place of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the P.E.O in support of the advancement and education of women. Giving opportunities and forms can be found at peokansas.org. Indicate Chapter EY in giving and can be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road, P.O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
