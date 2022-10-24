Deborah M. Farmer, age 65, died Friday October 21, 2022 at her home in Manhattan, KS.
She was born on December 12, 1956 in Tacoma, Washington, the daughter of Jack and Barbara (Meade) Pinhero. Debbie was raised in the Pratt, Kansas area where she attended and graduated from Skyline High School in 1974. She participated in cheerleading, basketball, and track and field during her high school years. She was proud of her state championship basketball teams in 1973 and 1974 and being crowned homecoming queen in 1973.
On July 12, 1980, she was united in marriage to Neal Farmer in Russell, KS. They lived in Russell for many years before moving to Manhattan, KS in 2001.
She attended North Central Kansas Area Vocational-Technical School and earned a diploma as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1980. Debbie attended Manhattan Christian College and earned a B.S. in Business Management and Ethics in 2004. While living in Russell, KS, she worked as Nurse, and she and Neal owned and operated Russell Flower and Gift. She was a talented floral designer and interior decorator. After moving to Manhattan, KS, Debbie worked as a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative for AstraZeneca where she was awarded Executive PSS in 2021.
Debbie loved her three boys and family. She was proud of being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was always taking care of the family, making their favorites of bierocks and lasagna. There was also an endless supply of homemade chocolate chip cookies for the boys and grandkids. Debbie loved animals. Growing up she had her horse Skipper which she loved to ride. She and Neal always had a golden retriever in their home.
Debbie never missed one of her boys sporting events. She was Jason, Brent, and Ryan’s biggest fan and cheerleader. She was always providing words of encouragement and support. Debbie was known for coordinating booster activities and making sure every season was memorable. Even after her boys left the house and went to college, it became a family event to attend the KSU football and basketball games where many wonderful memories were made. She always made sure to make many of the events her grandchildren participated in, no matter the distance she had to travel to get there.
Hiking and being in the mountains were peaceful times for Debbie. She and Neal loved to visit Estes Park, CO to see the wildlife and take in nature. Debbie would always bring back her favorite salt water taffy for the whole family. She also loved snow skiing. The family would take yearly trips to Steamboat Springs or Keystone in Colorado to hit the slopes. Many weekends every summer were spent at Lake Wilson where she loved boating and watching her sons water ski and tube on the lake. Once the kids were out of the house, Neal and Debbie enjoyed trips to the Grand Cayman where they loved to snorkel and relax on the beach.
Debbie was also an avid reader. She was a part of a book club in Manhattan, KS and enjoyed discussing the books she read and sharing her favorites with family members. She loved reading to her boys when they were younger and then to her grandchildren. The quality time that she got with her grandchildren in her lap while reading a book to them was cherished.
She was preceded in death by her mother Barbara Rauckman and father Jack Pinhero.
In addition to her husband Neal Farmer, she is survived by her children: Jason Taylor (Jennifer) of Warrensburg, Missouri, Brent Farmer (Jessica) of Franklin, Tennessee, and Ryan Farmer of Columbia, Missouri; also, her grandchildren: Madison, Kaitlyn, Alexandria, Elizabeth, Brock and Jacob; and her great-grandchild Alaina.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Wesley Cemetery near Willard, Missouri.
Memorial contributions in memory of Debbie may be made to the University of Colorado Cancer Center General Research Fund. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
