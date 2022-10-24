Deborah M. Farmer, age 65, died Friday October 21, 2022 at her home in Manhattan, KS.

She was born on December 12, 1956 in Tacoma, Washington, the daughter of Jack and Barbara (Meade) Pinhero. Debbie was raised in the Pratt, Kansas area where she attended and graduated from Skyline High School in 1974. She participated in cheerleading, basketball, and track and field during her high school years. She was proud of her state championship basketball teams in 1973 and 1974 and being crowned homecoming queen in 1973.

