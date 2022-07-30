Deanna Kay Selby, 71, of Manhattan, KS passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022.
She was born July 29, 1950 in Manhattan, Deanna was the daughter of Kenneth and Bernis Parker. She grew up on a farm in the Ashland community. She attended Ashland Community Grade School through the 8th grade and Manhattan Public Schools from grades 9-12, graduating in 1968. She received a certificate from Manhattan Vocational School, where she attained secretarial skills, and later attended classes at Kansas State University.
On January 2, 1970, she married Kenneth Selby and they had two sons, Quentin and Kenneth Jr. As her husband was in the armed services, she resided in Illinois and California before returning to the Manhattan area to build their permanent home in the Ashland community. She was employed as a secretary and spent many years at Kansas State University, working first in the Grain Science Department and late in the Physics Department.
Deanna loved people and never forgot anyone. She would always have a gift for everyone, be it banana bread from her oven, vegetables from her garden, or something she had made such as a quilt, and always remembered to send cards to people that were sick or for special occasions. She loved to be involved in the community, constantly giving her time. She was actively involved in FCE, serving as the secretary for many years, and volunteering her time to teach lessons, provide refreshments, and assist in conducting community activities carried out by the club.
Deanna was a faithful member of the Ashland Church from the time she was a child. She taught Sunday School to both children and adults and served as the secretary on the church board. Deanna frequently delivered flowers from her garden to the church for services. She also served as a community leader in 4-H while her children were growing up. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, painting and gardening, and completed the Master Gardener course.
Deanna was preceded in death by her father and brother David.
Survivors include: her husband, Ken; two children, Quentin Selby and friend Angel of Milton, KY, and Kenneth Selby Jr. and his wife Kristy of Grandview, MO; five grandchildren: Santana, Dakota, Kyla, Kegan, and Ian Selby; and one great-grandchild, Cameron Selby. Other survivors include her mother, Bernis, brothers Wayne (Margaret) Parker, Douglas (Ruth) Parker, Daryl (Michelle) Parker, and Tammy, wife of deceased brother David, her sister Carol (Robert) Mortimer, Candy and James Rudolph, and her close friends Jackie and Evans Reed.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 6 at 2:00 p.m. at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Paul Barkey officiating.
Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. preceding the funeral. Interment will be in the Ashland Community Cemetery.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Ashland FCE or to the Ashland Church. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.