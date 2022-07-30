Deanna Kay Selby, 71, of Manhattan, KS passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022.

She was born July 29, 1950 in Manhattan, Deanna was the daughter of Kenneth and Bernis Parker. She grew up on a farm in the Ashland community. She attended Ashland Community Grade School through the 8th grade and Manhattan Public Schools from grades 9-12, graduating in 1968. She received a certificate from Manhattan Vocational School, where she attained secretarial skills, and later attended classes at Kansas State University.

