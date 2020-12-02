Deanna Kay Anderson, age 73, of Manhattan, died November 30th at her residence.
She was born August 18, 1947, in Manhattan, the daughter of Earl Junior and Ilene Marie (McClure) Colbert.
Deanna graduated from Manhattan High School and attended Krum’s Beauty College.
She worked in the Jardine Junior High School cafeteria, then in the treasurer’s office in Topeka working in the tag department, she then acquired a job with the Kansas Highway Patrol directing all incoming calls.
Deanna enjoyed her many trips to the Casino’s with her mother and sister, (aka 3 amigos) traveling, driving a new car, tanning, and always made sure she was well dressed. She very much enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved to spoil her dogs: Holly, Mitzi and Cheyenne.
She was married to Thomas Patrick Maguire and they later divorced. She married Donald Carl Anderson and they were happily married for 34 years. Don preceded her in death on July 8, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her two sons: Todd Maguire and his wife Kim of Abilene, KS, and Shawn Maguire and his wife Jodi of South Carolina, two siblings: Roxie Pelfrey and her husband Darin and Vaughn Colbert all of Manhattan; two grandchildren: Brittni Champion and her husband Doug of Abilene Ks and Casey Maguire of North Carolina; three great-grandchildren: Adrianna “Boo” and Dominik Champion and Ronan Maguire. She also enjoyed her many nieces and nephews and their children.
Cremation is planned with a private family gathering later. She will be inurned next to her husband in Jamestown, KS.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
