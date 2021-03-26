Dean Myron Conkwright died peacefully at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka on Tuesday, March 23 at 7:00 in the evening.
Dean is survived by his wife, Patricia (Lolley) and his three children Dean Michael Conkwright (Pam), David Patrick Conkwright, and Crystal Bammes (Kevin). Also surviving are his grandchildren: Heather Strafuss (Brian), Ashley Krystic (Matja), Brandon Michael Conkwright, Jaret Mitchell Conkwright, Tarrah Nicole Bammes, and Cassie Marker; as well as great- children Aubrey and Ethan Strafuss.
Dean was born in Manhattan, Kansas on April 18, 1942, the son of Helen Voelker and Myron Seymour (Bud) Conkwright. He attended Seven Dolors Grade School and Luckey High, graduating in 1960. He married his high school sweetheart, Pat (Lolley) Conkwright on August 16, 1961. He was the owner of Bud’s Auto Service which was started by his father in 1957; and now is operated by his son, Mike and grandson, Brandon.
Throughout his life Dean was fascinated with cars. He was a drag racer in his teens and early twenties. He became interested in dirt track racing when his sons expressed an interest in that sport. He built and tuned race cars with his sons Mike and David for many years and eventually owned and operated Thunder Hill Speedway. In recent years he devoted a great deal of time and energy to racing throughout the Midwest with his grandson, Brandon, a third generation race car driver.
Dean was an astute businessman, a problem solver, a teacher, and a man of great integrity and humor. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and racing buddies.
The family will greet friends during a visitation at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, March 27, from five o’clock to seven o’clock in the evening. The funeral service is scheduled at the Funeral Home on Monday, March 29, at 10:00 AM.
A scholarship has been established in his name at the Vocational Technical School for a student in auto mechanics. The family request that donations be made to this fund in lieu of flowers. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
