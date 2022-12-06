It is with a broken heart to announce the death of my loving husband and father, Dean Ellis Kubin on December 4, 2022, in Manhattan, Kansas, at the age of 73. After a brief illness in KU Medical Center and Good Shepherd Hospice in Manhattan. He was taken home to be with his Lord. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.

Dean graduated from North High School in Wichita, Kansas, and served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed working as a mechanic, at Dick Edwards Auto Plaza in Junction City until his retirement. Dean enjoyed his faith, family, woodworking, babysitting, and pets - not necessarily in that order.

