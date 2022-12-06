It is with a broken heart to announce the death of my loving husband and father, Dean Ellis Kubin on December 4, 2022, in Manhattan, Kansas, at the age of 73. After a brief illness in KU Medical Center and Good Shepherd Hospice in Manhattan. He was taken home to be with his Lord. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.
Dean graduated from North High School in Wichita, Kansas, and served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed working as a mechanic, at Dick Edwards Auto Plaza in Junction City until his retirement. Dean enjoyed his faith, family, woodworking, babysitting, and pets - not necessarily in that order.
Dean is preceded in death by his father, Edmond "Harry" Kubin, his mother Vergie M (Vogts) Kubin, and his first wife, Mary K. (Sutton) Kubin.
He is survived by his wife, Sondra Kubin of Manhattan; sons: Dennis (Cindy) Kailey of Denver, Colorado; Robert Kubin of Springfield, Missouri; daughters, Shari (Jeremiah) Catlin of Ft. Cambell, Kentucky and Kendra Kubin of Schertz, Texas, and daughter, Sara deSoto (Carl) of Roanoke Virginia, brother Max (Lynda) Kubin in Flippin, Arkansas, 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild in Nebraska. and other loving cousins, family, and friends in Western KS, as well as many friends in Manhattan.
The Kubin family would like to extend a special thank you to Chad (Dana) Krueger and their family for their amazing support during this time.
All family and friends are invited to a "Celebration of Life", at the Lighthouse Baptist Church of St. George, Kansas on Friday, December 16th, 2022 at 11:00 am. The service will be live-streamed on the church website: lighthousesbc.org.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church of 308 Lincoln St., PO Box 109, St. George, Kansas.
To send an e-mail condolence to the family visit the funeral home website at www.irvinparkview@gmail.com. Arrangements entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation, Manhattan.
