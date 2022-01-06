Dean Jackson Jan 6, 2022 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Leroy Dean Jackson Jr., 62, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away Saturday (January 1, 2022) at K. U. Medical Center in Topeka, Kansas.Cremation arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego.A complete obituary is pending. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News 'This board taught me some stuff' | Outgoing USD 383 board members share parting thoughts USD 383 staff stretched thin to start year as illnesses impact district USD 383 crews cleaning up after water leak damages Oliver Brown Elementary library PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | First Day Hikes, MAC auditions, bridal show and more Wildcats get double-digit win over Oklahoma State Parents sue Kansas City fire department after fatal crash ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ get new movie ‘and more’ on Paramount+, creator Mike Judge teases Health officials say number of COVID patients at Ascension Via Christi near all-time high Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State guard Markquis Nowell misses Big 12 opener at OklahomaAggieville finds new location for Little Apple Ball DropK-State routs LSU, 42-20, to win Texas BowlWamego woman in critical condition after child accidentally shot herCollin Klein focused on beating LSU, not speculation on becoming Kansas State’s offensive coordinatorK-State head coach Bruce Weber, 7 players out versus No. 14 Texas due to COVID-19 protocolsHealth officials say number of COVID patients at Ascension Via Christi near all-time highFormer Wildcat named 24th head coach of Butler Community CollegeElise Ann BallardUSD 383 to consider return to district-wide mask requirement during special meeting Monday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Fort Riley Assistant M119485 4th Qtr Bulletin
