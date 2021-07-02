Dean Alan Behrens, age 63, of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away on June 30, 2021 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Dean was born in Fairbury, Nebraska on March 2, 1958 to Lowell and Darlene (Roelfs) Behrens.
Dean grew up on a farm in Westmoreland, Kansas. He was active in football, basketball, band, FFA, and Boy Scouts. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. After high school he received a diploma from the National School of Meat Cutting in Toledo, Ohio. He worked in various meat markets as a meat cutter and a meat market manager in Nebraska and Kansas. In later years, he sacked groceries and enjoyed visiting with customers.
Dean met Kathleen Walker at the roller rink in Leavenworth, Kansas. They were married on October 7, 1979 in Lawrence, Kansas. They were happily married for 41 years.
He was a member of Bristol Hill United Methodist Church in Kansas City, Kansas.
Dean was a member of Shawnee Lodge #54, A. F. & A. M. and Beatrice Chapter #450 Eastern Star both in Shawnee, Kansas. He was a member of the Johnson County Chapter of the NFB.
He is proceeded in death by his mother, Darlene (Roelfs) Behrens. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen, two children, Renee (Joe) Casey, Thomas (Lindsey) Behrens and five grandchildren, Shannon, Daniel, and Mary Beth Casey, Michael and Nathan Trowbridge; his father, Lowell Behrens; brother, David (Emily) Behrens; and aunt, Lorene Behrens.
Services will be held at Davis Funeral Chapel, 531 Shawnee St, Leavenworth, KS. Visitation will be held Wed. July 7,2021 from 6-8pm with a Masonic service at 7:00pm and an Eastern Star service at 7:30 pm.
The funeral will be Thur., July 8, 2021 at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Mount Muncie Cemetery, Lansing, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bristol Hill United Methodist Church, NFB of Kansas, Shawnee Lodge #54, or Beatrice Chapter #450 OES.
Condolences may be left on Dean’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.om. Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.
