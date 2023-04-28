Dawn Serrano-Barker Apr 28, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Serrano-Barker Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dawn K. Serrano-Barker, age 56, of Junction City, died April 24, 2023.She was boron on November 15, 1966 in Auburn, New York, the daughter of Robert and Nyda VanOrder Walker.Memorial Services will be held at 10:00a.m. Monday May 1, 2023 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel in Manhattan. Private inurnment will be at a later date.The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News MHS girls' soccer wins 3rd straight, beats Hays 5-2 MHS boys' tennis 13th at KC meet MHS girls' swimming takes 2nd at Great Bend Abortion bans fail in conservative South Carolina, Nebraska Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine kills 22 people KSU's Felix Anudike-Uzomah selected by Chiefs in the 1st round K-State Salina unveils new extended reality lab Manhattan receives $1.5M grant to build entrepreneurial hub in Aggieville Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRCPD IDs man found dead at K-177 Scenic Overlook'FLUID EXPRESSION' | Little Apple Pride Festival fills City Park with rainbows, laughsHope springs eternal in MAC production of "The Sound of Music"Former KSU AD, MHS coach Dick Towers dead at 92Manhattan High's Jack Wilson wins All-Flint Hills boys' basketball player of the yearRiley County OKs designing Marlatt turn lanes to deal with US-24 roundabout projectsDick TowersFrankfort's Hattie Gros wins All-Flint Hills girls' basketball player of the year'Mr. K-State' Ernie Barrett dead at 93Ernie Barrett Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Special Section Apr 17, 2023 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
