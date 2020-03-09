Dawn Darrell Gross, 54, of St. George, Kansas died Tuesday, February 11, 2020. A Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. A visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Dawn Gross Memorial Fund. www.campanellafuneral@gmail.com
Latest News
- Police report for March 9, 2020
- Kansas might let college athletes make money off their fame through endorsement deals
- Charges dropped against Manhattan man accused of infant’s murder
- EMS using coronavirus diagnostic screening measures
- Stores instituting policies to deal with coronavirus
- In just her second year, MHS baking teacher has become ‘best in the state’
- Thousands prepare to get off ship hit by virus in California
- University of Kansas Hospital has patient with coronavirus
Most Popular
Articles
- I WONDER | What’s the K-State hand symbol called?
- Brad Tajchman
- Katheryn Mae (Kunce) Bellinger
- Manhattan man sentenced to more than 16 years for sex crimes with minor
- 2 Kansas State football defenders arrested Monday night
- OUR NEIGHBORS | Manhattan couple looks back on relationship following 50th anniversary
- Manhattan man, child accusers testify in rape, indecent liberties trial
- Meet six women who shaped Manhattan, Riley County history
- Green Apple Bikes stops its downtown shuttle service
- On trial for rape of two children, Manhattan man’s actions show pattern, prosecutor argues
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.