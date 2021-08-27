David R. West, age 71, of Manhattan, died August 24, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
He was born February 21, 1950, in Garden City, Kansas, the son of Earl Benjamin “Ben” West, Jr. and Doris O. (George) West.
David graduated from Manhattan High School in 1968 and worked at Ag Press during high school.
He served from June 16, 1969 to January 7, 1972 in the United States Army and was honorably discharged at the rank of Specialist-5. He served one tour in Vietnam. David had received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Two Overseas Bars.
Following his military discharge, he returned to Manhattan and joined the family business of BJ Custom Homes. They built numerous houses and apartments in the Manhattan Area. In 1991, after his uncles passing, he took over the operation of the Kreem Kup and local restaurant.
David enjoyed racing motorcycles during high school, his friends at the Mall coffee group, and attending First Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include his three siblings: Mike West and his wife Dee, Diane Mullinix and her husband Jim Lamoureux and Greg West and his wife Renee all of Manhattan; seven nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and great nephews.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 1:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 1st, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Private family graveside services with military honors will be at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Cattails or the Riley County Humane Society. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
