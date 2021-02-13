David J. Silva, age 76, of Manhattan, died Tuesday February 9, 2021 at the Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
David Julian Silva was born on January 9, 1945 in Mexico City, the son of Leo and Aida Silva. He moved to the US at 4 years old, he graduated from Seven Dolor Dolors Catholic school in 1964. He had a great life traveling back and forth to Mexico.
He met his wife Lourdes in East LA; he followed his heart to Queens NY to be with her when she moved. They married in 1975. They were blessed with two children, Joseph and Wendy. David moved his family to Manhattan, KS to work with his parents at their family business in Ogden, KS. David passed on The Hillside Café to his son, Joe still runs the family business with his mother, aunt and other family members which is now in Manhattan, KS. He enjoyed the kids that grew up coming to the Hillside, where some called him the Bird Man with his famous melodious whistling. David was a beloved member of the community; he was also a volunteer firefighter for 20 years and loved serving the town of Manhattan and Ogden.
In addition to his wife and children, David is also survived by his son in law Eldon Michal and daughter in law Cabrini Silva. David welcomed his only grandson Benicio Silva in 2012, a very proud moment in his life. David’s brother Raúl, sisters Dolores and Rosalinda, brother and sister in laws, cousins, nieces and nephews all survive him in Mexico, LA, Denver, and NY were all very involved in his final days, sent all their love via video chat.
He will be missed but he left behind wonderful memories and a family business with his wonderful family recipes for all to keep enjoying.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday February 16, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions in memory of David are suggested to the Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Manhattan Fire Department, or the MRSA Research Foundation. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.