David Allen Ramsey, 58, of Manhattan, KS passed away on April 3, 2022. He was born at Irwin Army Hospital, Fort Riley, KS on April 25, 1963 to Shirley L. (Ebberts) and Robert F. Ramsey, Lt Col.
David worked for Logan Business Machines for 27 years before starting his own business Ramsey Home Repair. He married Melanie Marguerite (Martin) Ramsey December 30, 1995 at St Isadore’s Catholic Student Center. They have two sons, Ryan and Cole of Manhattan.
He is survived by his wife and two sons. His sister Jami Ramsey of Manhattan; father-in-law Don Martin of Clay Center KS; sister-in- laws Francine Martin of Topeka KS, Angela Martin of Manhattan KS; brothers-in-law Scott (Polly) Martin of Aurora CO, Steven (Charity) Martin of Terrell TX and Timothy (Roxanna) Martin of Clay Center KS; nine nephews and seven nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Radley Ramsey, of Manhattan, and Stuart Ramsey of Houston TX; and mother-in-law Lois Martin of Clay Center KS.
Per David’s wishes, cremation has taken place.
Visitation will be Friday, April 8 from 6:00-7:30 PM at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, April 9 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. You are invited to wear purple or KSU apparel. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Dave Ramsey Memorial in care of the funeral home. Donations will go to Long’s Park (Manhattan Parks and Rec) projects and upkeep, or the Amyloidosis Foundation for research and treatment.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
