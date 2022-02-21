David Lee Quinn, age 80, of Wamego, Kansas, died February 15, 2022 at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, Kansas.
He was born on February 17, 1941 in Plattsburg, Missouri, the son of Ed and Grace (Hessenflow) Quinn. He attended schools in the Plattsburg area and graduated from Plattsburg High School with the class of 1959.
On December 8,1968 he was united in marriage to Bonnie Davis. She survives of the home.
David entered the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He later worked with the McCall Pattern Company in Manhattan until he retired in 2014. He was a member of the East Side Business Associates, the American Legion and also the F.T.V.A.
He enjoyed going to airshows, snow skiing, going hunting and fishing, and riding his motorcycles. He loved to travel as much as he could with his family and to go camping.
David was preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, John R. Smith, and his sister, Alma Jean Bonwell, brother-in-law Roy Alfred Bonwell and great-grandson Bentley Michael Reed.
In addition to his wife Bonnie, he is also survived by his children: Larry (Jennifer), Scott (Erika), Bobbi (Duane), and David (Angela); also, his ten grandchildren: Katlynne, Aaron, Ariel, Cody, Faith, Haley, Rachel, Jonathan, Gavin, and Seth; and his great grandchildren, Aubrey, Ryder, Theia and Marley .
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. Friday February 25, 2022 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday February 26, 2022 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Melanie Nord officiating. Interment with military honors will follow the service at the St. George Cemetery in St, George, Kansas.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Quinn are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Disease Association. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
