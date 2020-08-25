5/8/1938 - 8/22/2020
David M. (Dave) Hill, formerly of St. George, KS, passed away on August 22, 2020, at Cedarhurst of Columbia, MO.
Dave was born on May 8, 1938, in Horton, Kansas, to William and Goldie Hill. He spent his childhood in Los Angeles, California, and on the family farm in the Emporia, Kansas, area. After attending a one-room school, he graduated from Emporia High School and he earned a bachelor’s degree from Emporia State University.
Dave could build almost anything and spent over 30 years working as a machinist in the Physics Department at Kansas State University. After his retirement from Kansas State, he continued to work part time as a machinist. An antique car and tractor enthusiast, he was active with a local car club for many years.
He married Cynthia J. (Cinnie) Smith on January 24, 1970. She preceded him in death in 2018.
He is survived by his son, Brian, and his partner Angie and children Sasha and Nathan of Salina, KS; daughter, Cheryl, and her husband James Forr, and grandchildren Caroline and Eric Forr of Columbia MO; brother James Hill and his wife Ralphea of Emporia, KS; and brother-in-law Bruce Smith and his wife, Jan Smith, of Dallas, Texas. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, two nephews and a grandson.
The family will host a memorial service at a future date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Dave’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Condolences may be shared online at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com
