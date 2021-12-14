David “Larry” Schall, age 85, of Wamego, Kansas died November 25, 2021, in Manhattan, Kansas.
He was born on November 19, 1936, in Manhattan, KS the son of Jesse M. and Amanda Schall and was a member of the Manhattan High School class of 1954. Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had served in Korea and Germany.
His interests revolved around cars, car clubs and the auto dealerships that he spent time working at in his younger days. He was a charter member of the Oakland-Pontiac Worldwide car club and held memberships in numerous car clubs over the years. His first word as a child was “car”, so it would be the obvious career path to follow. For 27 years he taught the automotive trade, retiring in 1998 from Kaw Area Technical School in Topeka.
After much traveling, and many car shows, he spent later years as an Antique Auto Appraiser. As a car enthusiast he was delighted when the Midwest Dream Car Collection opened in 2019. Larry immediately volunteered on the research team and served as a Docent and member of the Collection Advisory Board. He also loved researching automotive history and presented at several of the museum’s monthly car “Tread Talks” and volunteer training sessions.
Larry married Latreva Knapp Litle on November 19, 2005, in Wamego. She survives of the home. Other family include a stepson: Phil Litle in K.C. area, several cousins, in-laws, and many school and car friends.
A memorial reception in honor of Larry will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 pm Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66503. A classic car cruise up highway 24 will be held next spring in honor of Larry.
A memorial has been established with the Midwest Dream Car Collection to support their youth programs and activities. If you wish to contribute, please make checks payable to The Museum of Automotive Icons, Inc., 3007 Anderson Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66503. Contributions may be left at the museum or in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
