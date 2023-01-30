David Lambert Jan 30, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Lambert, 70, of Manhattan, KS, passed away Monday, January 30th, 2023 at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community. Arrangements are pending with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Shooters in central California killings of 6 still at large CLIFT | 'Fear' a reminder of what early months of pandemic were like Chicago prosecutor dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges 6th Memphis officer relieved of duty in Nichols arrest AI: World likely to hit key warming threshold in 10-12 years Authorities investigate 'suspicious' death at Wamego residence France braces for major transport woes from pension strikes Colorado River states still fractured over water cuts Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDowntown restaurant Five closes after four yearsBed Bath and Beyond store in Manhattan closingLIKE THE WIND | Rock Creek middle schooler breaking state high school recordsOUR NEIGHBORS | Former K-State crops team head coach reflects on successHarry Melling's weight loss 'was not a conscious decision'No. 5 K-State's comeback falls short at No. 12 Iowa StateStrecker Nelson West Gallery moves back to original buildingMHS's Jack Wilson signs with DoaneRCPD arrests man for threatening man, harming catCharlotte Elaine Manges Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
