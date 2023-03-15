David Keith Lambert, 70, of Manhattan, KS, passed away Monday, January 30th, 2023 at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community where he lived his last 4 months, blessed with stimulating activities and compassionate care. A kind man, he had a quick wit, integrity, and eclectic interests.
David was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 18, 1952, the son of Shirley Lou (Belcher) and William Leslie Lambert. As the child of a career Air Force Officer, Dave lived in five states plus Germany before his family settled in Rocklin, California, where he graduated in 1970 from Roseville High School. He then began his life-long academic career attending UC Davis for his BA and MA in Zoology and Ecology, then earned his PHD in Agricultural Economics from Oregon State University in 1985.
Dave was an AgEcon research and teaching professor at University of Nevada, North Dakota State University, and Kansas State University, stepping proudly into the role of Department Chair at the latter two.
While at UC Davis, Dave met his life-long love, Cybil Perkins, and they were married on March 26, 1982, in Cambria, California. They were blessed by a son, Tyler Lambert-Perkins (wife, Jennie Seidewand), and an adopted son, Dylan Lambert-Perkins.
Dave was an inspiring cyclist, dedicated swimmer, and avid runner. He joined dozens of marathons well into his 60s, and bicycled across the country and around Europe multiple times.
The same courage, determination, and grace Dave applied to his athletic activities, he applied to his 6-year journey with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Dave and Cybil had retirement dreams to bicycle travel throughout the world, but instead, their plans took an unexpected turn. Though the detour was unexpected, Dave never lost his quick wit, good nature, and curiosity, even in the face of such an onerous disease.
A celebration of Dave’s life will be Saturday, March 25, 2:00 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Manhattan. Pastor Isabel Call will officiate. More information, including a Zoom link, can be found at https://uufm.net/calendar/david-lambert/.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to CurePSP at PSP.org, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Manhattan (481 Zeandale Rd, Manhattan, KS 66502), or Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, www.railstotrails.org/support-us/
