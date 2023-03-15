David Keith Lambert, 70, of Manhattan, KS, passed away Monday, January 30th, 2023 at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community where he lived his last 4 months, blessed with stimulating activities and compassionate care. A kind man, he had a quick wit, integrity, and eclectic interests.

David was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 18, 1952, the son of Shirley Lou (Belcher) and William Leslie Lambert. As the child of a career Air Force Officer, Dave lived in five states plus Germany before his family settled in Rocklin, California, where he graduated in 1970 from Roseville High School. He then began his life-long academic career attending UC Davis for his BA and MA in Zoology and Ecology, then earned his PHD in Agricultural Economics from Oregon State University in 1985.

