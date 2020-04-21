David Eugene Fee, age 74 of Manhattan, passed away Saturday April 18, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House.
He was born on February 27, 1946 in Broughton, the son of Albert and Sylvia (Wilson) Fee.
He graduated from NCK Technical School in Beloit in 1983 and was a heavy equipment operator for the Walker Stone Company in Chapman. He was a member of the College Avenue United Methodist Church and enjoyed fishing.
On July 21, 1972, he was married to Patricia Kendall. She preceded him in death in 2015.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Broughton Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Ackerman officiating.
A memorial has been established for the David Fee Memorial Fund. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.